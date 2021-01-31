Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.70-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.61. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.70-10.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.00.

SWK stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

