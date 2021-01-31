ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.68

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.68 and traded as high as $10.36. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 186,727 shares traded.

PRPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Dawson James initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

