PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $598.23

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $598.23 and traded as high as $639.00. PayPoint plc (PAY.L) shares last traded at $622.00, with a volume of 78,970 shares changing hands.

PAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 634.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 598.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £426.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. PayPoint plc (PAY.L)’s payout ratio is 50.32%.

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) Company Profile (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

