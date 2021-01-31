Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $56.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. Straumann has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $63.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

