Terry L. Blaker Acquires 760 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.41. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

