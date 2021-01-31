HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,526 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 147,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

