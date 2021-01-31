HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $426.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $453.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

