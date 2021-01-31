CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $669,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 189.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Netflix by 137.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 894 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $532.39 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $235.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.