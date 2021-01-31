HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 517.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.04 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

