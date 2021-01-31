CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,146 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.16 and a 200 day moving average of $166.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

