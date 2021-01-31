Render Token (RNDR) Reaches Market Cap of $13.89 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $13.89 million and approximately $54,901.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00068133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.42 or 0.00909142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00056118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.57 or 0.04449554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00032024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020101 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

Buying and Selling Render Token

