Mettalex (MTLX) Hits Market Cap of $5.32 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Mettalex token can currently be purchased for $4.73 or 0.00013997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $335,137.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00131859 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00266354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00066840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066489 BTC.

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 tokens. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Mettalex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mettalex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mettalex using one of the exchanges listed above.

