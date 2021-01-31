HashBX Trading 44.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $20.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00068133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.42 or 0.00909142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00056118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.57 or 0.04449554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00032024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020101 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

