Sparkle Loyalty Market Cap Reaches $48,323.79 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $48,323.79 and $584.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 47.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sparkle Loyalty Token Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

Sparkle Loyalty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

