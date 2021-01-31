Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.20 and a 200 day moving average of $163.57. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $181.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

