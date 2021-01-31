KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases New Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

