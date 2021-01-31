Insight Protocol Market Cap Tops $1.63 Million (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $18,882.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00904332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00056004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.20 or 0.04415692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00031786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.