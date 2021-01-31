Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years.

NYSE PFS opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

PFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

