Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 59 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,556,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,845,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL opened at $187.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

