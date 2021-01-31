Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $355,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,001,000 after acquiring an additional 820,989 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 586.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 626,919 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $8,286,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in The Chemours by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 525,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 329,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

NYSE:CC opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.