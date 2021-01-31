Dorsey Wright & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total value of $8,798,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,959,062,749.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 600,248 shares of company stock valued at $192,184,106 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $316.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

