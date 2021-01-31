Dorsey Wright & Associates Raises Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Five9 were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

FIVN opened at $166.25 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $112,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,385.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,641 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,222 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

