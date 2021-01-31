Asset Dedication LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Shares of EMXC opened at $57.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $61.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.