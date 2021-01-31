First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.57

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.57 and traded as high as $54.58. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.54, with a volume of 10,800 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,216,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

