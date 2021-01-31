First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.57

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.57 and traded as high as $54.58. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.54, with a volume of 10,800 shares changing hands.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
