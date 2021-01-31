Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.22

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.22 and traded as high as $13.52. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 49,707 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $187.10 million, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

