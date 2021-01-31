Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.01% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 705.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter.

BSMO opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

