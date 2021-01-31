Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 49,930 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 610.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,930 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Rollins were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,304,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,873,000 after acquiring an additional 118,360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 56,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

