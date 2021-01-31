Asset Dedication LLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average of $103.70. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $140.78.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

