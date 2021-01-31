SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.