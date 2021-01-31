Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.23.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.