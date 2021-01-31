Telemus Capital LLC Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VUG stock opened at $250.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $262.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

