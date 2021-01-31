Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $128.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.93. The company has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

