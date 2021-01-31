SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $288.33 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

