Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) updated its fourth quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.55 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.32-$0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of FLEX opened at $17.64 on Friday. Flex has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,530 shares of company stock worth $2,068,983. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

