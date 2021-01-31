Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:KEX opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $81.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

