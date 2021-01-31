Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $205.00 at Raymond James

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of SWKS opened at $169.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $188.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.02 and a 200-day moving average of $145.58.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

