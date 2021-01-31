Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.15-14.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.015-13.015 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $95.45 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tokyo Electron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

