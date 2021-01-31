Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Trading Down 2.2%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. 4,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 12,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,186,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,336 shares during the quarter. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 95.92% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF worth $136,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.