Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.29.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $162.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $174.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $642,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,580 shares of company stock worth $30,520,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

