Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $534.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $573.80. The company has a market capitalization of $224.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $504.19 and a 200-day moving average of $416.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.25.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

