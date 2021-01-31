Asset Dedication LLC Sells 15,483 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

