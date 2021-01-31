Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 275.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,814 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

