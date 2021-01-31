Asset Dedication LLC Has $422,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 234.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $72.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11.

