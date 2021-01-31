Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

