Asset Dedication LLC Invests $266,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,696,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,587 shares of company stock worth $5,501,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $54.05 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -284.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

