Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.34

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $6.92. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 923,151 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Brock purchased 25,000 shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $516,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas W. Brock acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 198,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 48,466 shares during the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

