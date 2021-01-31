NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.53. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 16,989 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.08.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

