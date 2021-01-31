3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,028.03

3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,028.03 and traded as high as $1,123.01. 3i Group Plc (III.L) shares last traded at $1,111.50, with a volume of 1,283,705 shares traded.

III has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised 3i Group Plc (III.L) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised 3i Group Plc (III.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The company has a market cap of £10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,152.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. 3i Group Plc (III.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

