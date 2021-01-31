Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 242.3% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF opened at $1.46 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
