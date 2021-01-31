Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BNET opened at $0.52 on Friday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
