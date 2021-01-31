Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BNET opened at $0.52 on Friday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.